Triumph Brings Refreshed Tiger 1200 Series to India, Prices from Rs 19.39 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro |

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated Tiger 1200 range in India, introducing several improvements to enhance performance and comfort. The new models come with a refined engine, improved ergonomics, and better cornering clearance. Priced from Rs 19,38,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the latest Tiger 1200 models aim to deliver a well-rounded adventure-touring experience. Riders will benefit from a reduced seat height with Active Preload Reduction, ensuring easier handling. Adding to the appeal are new color options, giving the lineup a fresh look.

Triumph has upgraded the Tiger 1200 range, making it more refined and advanced for adventure enthusiasts. The models now feature an improved T-Plane triple engine with higher crank inertia, offering better low-speed control and smoother performance. Riders can choose between two seat height reduction options—an accessory low seat or Active Preload Reduction—for enhanced accessibility. The GT models boast increased cornering clearance, while the GT Pro, Rally Pro, and Explorer variants come equipped with dampened handlebars and risers for added comfort on long rides.

The updated Triumph Tiger 1200 range is powered by a reworked 1160cc inline-triple engine, featuring changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor, and balancer. These enhancements ensure smoother torque delivery at lower RPMs without compromising performance. The engine continues to produce an impressive 148 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, delivering a balanced mix of power and control for both on-road and off-road adventures.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro |

The Triumph Tiger 1200 range is split into two distinct families, each catering to different riding needs. The GT models, designed for road-focused adventures, feature 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminum wheels. The lineup includes the GT Pro with a 20-litre fuel tank and the GT Explorer offering a larger 30-litre capacity for extended journeys. For off-road enthusiasts, the Rally series is built for all-terrain exploration, equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. The Rally Pro comes with a 20-litre tank, while the Rally Explorer is geared for long rides with its 30-litre tank.

The updated Triumph Tiger 1200 range comes equipped with a comprehensive technology package designed for enhanced safety, comfort, and control. Select models, like the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer, feature a Blind Spot Radar System developed with Continental and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

All variants benefit from Showa semi-active suspension, a 7-inch TFT display with My Triumph Connectivity, and Optimised Cornering Traction Control powered by an IMU. Additional highlights include a keyless system, adaptive cornering lights, Triumph Shift Assist, and up to six riding modes. Heated grips are standard across the range, with heated seats exclusive to the Explorer models, ensuring riders stay comfortable on long journeys.