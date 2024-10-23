Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Triumph Motorcycles has officially begun deliveries of the Daytona 660 in India, just over a month after its launch. Priced at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom), the sports bike shares its platform with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 and Tiger Sport 660.

Packed with advanced features, the Daytona offers dual-channel ABS, traction control, and full LED lighting, ensuring improved safety and visibility. With a blend of performance and technology, the new model aims to attract enthusiasts seeking a premium middle weight sports bike.

Read Also Triumph Boosts Modern Classic Line with All-New Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400 Models

The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a triple engine that offers a blend of strong low-end torque and exciting high-rpm performance. It produces 95PS at 11,250rpm, with a redline at 12,650rpm, and delivers more than 80% of its peak 69Nm torque from as low as 3,125rpm. The bike features a new exhaust setup with 3-into-1 headers and a compact underslung silencer, amplifying the unique sound of the triple engine.

Built for agility and easy handling, the Daytona 660 rides on a lightweight sports frame paired with premium Showa suspension. It includes 41mm upside-down front forks and a Showa rear shock with preload adjustment for quick tuning.

Triumph Daytona 660 |

The Triumph Daytona 660 features cutting-edge technology designed to improve both the riding experience and safety. It comes with a ride-by-wire throttle that allows for precise control and offers three selectable riding modes: Sport, Road, and Rain. Each mode adjusts the throttle response and traction control to suit different riding conditions. In Sport mode, riders enjoy the most responsive throttle, ideal for aggressive riding or track days, while the traction control can be turned off via the instrument menu for those who prefer a fully manual experience without electronic assistance.

Triumph Daytona 660 |

The five-spoke cast aluminium wheels keep rotating mass low, improving both handling and suspension response. Fitted with Michelin Power 6 tyres, the bike ensures confident grip across various conditions. For braking, it relies on twin 310mm discs, four-piston radial calipers, and a Continental ABS modulator, delivering reliable stopping power and precise control.