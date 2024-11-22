Toyota Innova HyCross Achieves 1 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in India

Toyota Innova HyCross |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved a significant milestone with over 1,00,000 wholesale units of the Innova HyCross sold in China. Celebrating its second anniversary since launch, the milestone highlights the strong customer trust in Toyota’s brand. Known for its advanced technology, superior comfort, and reliable performance, the Innova HyCross continues to grow in popularity among Indian buyers.

Read Also New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11

Introduced in November 2022, the Toyota Innova HyCross showcases the brand's commitment to sustainable mobility through a multi-pathway approach. Combining Toyota’s reputation for Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) with advanced technology and modern design, the HyCross delivers a well-rounded experience for customers seeking innovation and eco-friendly solutions.

The Toyota Innova HyCross, built on the advanced TNGA platform, is powered by a 5th-generation self-charging strong hybrid electric system.It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an e-drive sequential shift, delivering 186 PS of power while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. The hybrid system allows the vehicle to run in electric mode for up to 60% of the time, ensuring a balance between performance and eco-friendliness. For added flexibility, select variants come with a 2.0-litre gasoline engine mated to a direct-shift CVT, producing 174 PS, catering to diverse driving preferences.

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Read Also Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sets Benchmark with 1 Lakh Sales in India

Designed to cater to diverse needs, it features powered Ottoman seats in the second row, ventilated front seats, and a dual-zone air conditioning system for unmatched comfort. The model is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense and over 65 connected features, ensuring advanced safety and convenience. Adding to its appeal is a power-operated tailgate, which enhances its versatility.

Toyota Innova HyCross |

Commenting on the new milestone, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to share that the Innova HyCross has achieved milestone of 1,00,000 units. Heartfelt thanks to our customers for their trust and support as we continue to drive unparalleled mobility experiences. The hybrid technology option in the Innova HyCross continues to impress customers with its exceptional performance and remarkable mileage. Beyond efficiency, the HyCross strikes an ideal balance of space and luxury, making it a practical choice tailored to a family’s diverse needs. Its superior handling, unparalleled comfort, and top-notch safety features further amplify its appeal. Combined with Toyota’s trusted service standards, the Innova HyCross delivers a holistic ownership experience that resonates deeply with its growing base of satisfied customers. We remain confident that the Innova HyCross will continue to captivate hearts and set new benchmarks in mobility, delivering unmatched performance and innovation for years to come.”