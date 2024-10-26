Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India |

The electric vehicle segment in India is expanding rapidly, with more manufacturers offering affordable models to attract budget-conscious buyers. If you’re looking to make the switch to eco-friendly transportation, here are the top four electric cars priced under Rs 15 lakh that balance affordability and practicality.

1.MG Comet EV

Starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Comet EV is a compact electric hatchback ideal for urban travel. Its 17.3 kWh battery offers a range of 230 km on a single charge. Thanks to its small footprint, the MG Comet is easy to navigate through traffic and park in tight spaces. The interior comes equipped with dual touchscreens and connected car features, catering to tech-savvy drivers.

2. Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is India’s most affordable electric car. It offers two battery packs: a 19.2 kWh version with a range of 250 km and a larger 24 kWh battery that delivers up to 315 km. The car features multiple driving modes, connected tech, and climate control, making it a practical option for city driving. Additionally, it supports fast charging, reducing downtime on long commutes.

3. Tata Tigor EV

With prices beginning at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tigor EV offers a 26kWh battery and a range of 315 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen, Harman sound system, and connected car features, making it a practical and feature-rich sedan.

4. Citroen eC3

Priced from Rs 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroen eC3 offers a 29.2 kWh battery with a range of 320 km. Known for its quirky design, spacious cabin, and smooth ride, the eC3 supports fast charging, making it a great option for urban commutes and longer journeys alike. Fast charging support ensures that charging stops are quick and convenient.

5. MG Windsor EV

The recently launched MG Windsor EV starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s positioned as a family-friendly electric car, boasting modern features, advanced connectivity, and ample cabin space. The Windsor EV aims to offer an appealing blend of practicality and performance, making it a competitive choice in the under Rs 15 lakh segment.