 Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesTop 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India

Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India

If you’re looking to make the switch to eco-friendly transportation, here are the top four electric cars priced under Rs 15 lakh

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India |

The electric vehicle segment in India is expanding rapidly, with more manufacturers offering affordable models to attract budget-conscious buyers. If you’re looking to make the switch to eco-friendly transportation, here are the top four electric cars priced under Rs 15 lakh that balance affordability and practicality.

Read Also
Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh
article-image

1.MG Comet EV

Starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Comet EV is a compact electric hatchback ideal for urban travel. Its 17.3 kWh battery offers a range of 230 km on a single charge. Thanks to its small footprint, the MG Comet is easy to navigate through traffic and park in tight spaces. The interior comes equipped with dual touchscreens and connected car features, catering to tech-savvy drivers.

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV |

2. Tata Tiago EV

FPJ Shorts
ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024
ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53 Lakh Crore
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53 Lakh Crore
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai As Party's State Working President With Immediate Effect
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai As Party's State Working President With Immediate Effect
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Hospitalized 48 Hours After Taking Dip In Yamuna In Protest Against AAP Government
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Hospitalized 48 Hours After Taking Dip In Yamuna In Protest Against AAP Government

The Tata Tiago EV, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is India’s most affordable electric car. It offers two battery packs: a 19.2 kWh version with a range of 250 km and a larger 24 kWh battery that delivers up to 315 km. The car features multiple driving modes, connected tech, and climate control, making it a practical option for city driving. Additionally, it supports fast charging, reducing downtime on long commutes.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparison of Price, Features, and Performance
article-image
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV |

3. Tata Tigor EV

With prices beginning at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tigor EV offers a 26kWh battery and a range of 315 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen, Harman sound system, and connected car features, making it a practical and feature-rich sedan.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV |

Read Also
Citroen Launches Updated C3 with New Features and Automatic Transmission Option
article-image

4. Citroen eC3

Priced from Rs 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroen eC3 offers a 29.2 kWh battery with a range of 320 km. Known for its quirky design, spacious cabin, and smooth ride, the eC3 supports fast charging, making it a great option for urban commutes and longer journeys alike. Fast charging support ensures that charging stops are quick and convenient.

Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3 |

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

5. MG Windsor EV

The recently launched MG Windsor EV starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s positioned as a family-friendly electric car, boasting modern features, advanced connectivity, and ample cabin space. The Windsor EV aims to offer an appealing blend of practicality and performance, making it a competitive choice in the under Rs 15 lakh segment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11

Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11

Nissan Patrol India Debut Slated for 2026: Features, Specs, and More

Nissan Patrol India Debut Slated for 2026: Features, Specs, and More

Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India

Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 Spotted on Test Rides

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 Spotted on Test Rides

The Family Hatch: Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

The Family Hatch: Volkswagen Golf eHybrid