Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh |

As the electric vehicle (EV) revolution gains momentum in India, many riders are exploring the benefits of electric bikes. With zero emissions, lower operating costs, and government incentives, electric bikes offer an appealing alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. Here, we highlight the top five electric bikes available in India under Rs 1.5 lakh, providing eco-conscious consumers with stylish and efficient options.

Bajaj Chetak |

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj's Chetak has made a strong comeback in the electric segment, offering a blend of nostalgia and modern technology. With a price tag of around Rs 1 lakh, the Chetak features a 2.88kW electric motor, providing a range of up to 123 km on a single charge. It also comes equipped with features such as LED lighting, a digital display, and smartphone connectivity, making it a versatile choice for city commuting.



Price: Rs 95,998 (ex-showroom)

TVS iQube |

TVS iQube Electric

The TVS iQube Electric is a stylish and practical option for urban commuters. Priced at approximately Rs 1.07 lakh, it is powered by a 3.4kW motor that delivers a range of around 100 km per charge. The iQube boasts features like smart connectivity, a digital dashboard, and regenerative braking, making it a smart choice for tech-savvy riders.



Price: Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ather 450X |

Ather 450X

Ather Energy has garnered attention for its innovative electric scooters, and the Ather 450X is no exception. Priced around Rs 1,25,000, it offers a high-performance 6.4 kW motor with a range of 100 km approx. Though slightly above the budget, the features, including fast charging, touchscreen display, and Bluetooth connectivity, make it a worthy investment for eco-friendly enthusiasts.



Price: Rs 1,25,000 – base variant (ex-showroom)

Okinawa Praise Pro |

Okinawa Praise Pro

The Okinawa Praise Pro is a well-rounded electric scooter priced at approximately Rs 84,443. With a 2.08 kWh motor, it offers a range of 81 km, making it suitable for longer commutes. Its design is modern and sporty, complemented by features such as LED lights and a digital display, ensuring a stylish ride.



Price: Rs 84,443 (ex-showroom)

Hero Electric Flash |

Hero Electric Flash

The Hero Electric Flash is one of the most affordable electric bikes, starting at around Rs 59,000. It features a 250W motor, providing a range of 65 km per charge. This lightweight electric scooter is ideal for short city commutes and offers features such as remote lock and keyless entry, making it a practical choice for first-time EV users.



Price: Rs 59,640 (ex-showroom)