Tata Tiago Records Over 6 Lakh Units Sold

The Tata Tiago hatchback has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 6 lakh units in sales in India. Launched on April 6, 2016, the car reached this mark just over eight years later. By the end of October 2024, the Tiago had sold 5,96,661 units, leaving just 3,339 units to hit the 6 lakh target. With average monthly sales of 4,546 units from August to October 2024, the remaining units were likely sold within the first three weeks of November, marking another achievement for the popular hatchback.

The Tata Tiago has been the top performer in Tata Motors' passenger car portfolio, consistently leading alongside the Tigor sedan and Altroz hatchback. The Tiago’s highest sales came in FY2019, with 92,369 units sold, making up 71% of Tata Motors' total passenger car sales. However, the pandemic caused a dip in sales over the next few years, with annual numbers falling between 49,000 and 58,000 units.

Sales began recovering in FY2023, rising 33% to 77,399 units, and continued to grow in FY2024, reaching 85,478 units, a 10% increase. Despite fluctuations in demand, the Tiago's share of Tata Motors' passenger car sales has remained significant, from 42% in FY2017 to 51% in FY2024. However, in the first seven months of FY2025, Tiago sales fell by 33% YoY, contributing to a delay in reaching the 6 lakh sales milestone.

The Tata Tiago has surpassed the 6 lakh sales mark, following two successful rounds of 1 lakh units sold in 15 and 16 months. Manufactured at Tata Motors' Sanand plant, the hatchback crossed the 5 lakh milestone in July 2023. According to the company, the average age of Tiago buyers is 35 years, with 60% of sales coming from urban markets and 40% from rural areas. Female buyers make up around 10% of total Tiago sales, reflecting its broad appeal across different customer segments.

The Tata Tiago is available in 30 variants, including petrol, CNG, and electric powertrains. Of these, 23 variants feature combustion engines—13 petrol and 10 CNG. Prices start at Rs 5.00 lakh for the base XE petrol variant and go up to Rs 8.75 lakh for the top-end XZ+ CNG AMT variant, offering a wide range of options to cater to different customer preferences and budgets.