 Tata Altroz Racer Now Offered at a Discount: Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesTata Altroz Racer Now Offered at a Discount: Details Inside

Tata Altroz Racer Now Offered at a Discount: Details Inside

Launched in June 2024, the Altroz Racer is available in three variants—R1, R2, and R3—with the top model featuring segment-first additions.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Tata Altroz Racer |

Tata Motors has rolled out exciting benefits on the Altroz Racer, offering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 for a limited time. The benefits include a combination of cash discounts and exchange or scrappage bonuses, making the premium hatchback more appealing.

Launched in June 2024, the Altroz Racer is available in three variants—R1, R2, and R3—with the top model featuring segment-first additions like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and blind spot monitoring. Other notable features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a powered sunroof, adding to its appeal.

Read Also
Tata Curvv Faces 3-Month Waiting Period Amid Surging Bookings
article-image
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer |

The Tata Altroz Racer is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 120hp, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors is evaluating the launch of an automatic variant, which could feature the Nexon’s 7-speed dual-clutch system. Plans are also underway to expand the Racer sub-brand, with the possibility of including the Altroz EV as a sporty offering. The Racer line aims to position itself as Tata's performance-focused series, akin to Hyundai’s N Line.

Read Also
Tata Safari Pure Variants Updated: Know What’s New and What’s Missing
article-image

The Tata Curvv coupe-SUV now has a waiting period exceeding three months, varying based on the selected powertrain. Initially introduced as an EV in August, followed by petrol and diesel variants in September, the Curvv’s growing demand has pushed delivery timelines up by around a month since September. According to October data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Tata Motors dispatched 8,218 units of the Curvv to dealerships, underscoring its strong market appeal.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress
Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer |

Read Also
Tata Altroz Racer: Variant Breakdown & Price
article-image

The Tata Curvv EV, available in multiple variants, now comes with a waiting period of up to four weeks, according to dealer sources. Thanks to consistent stock arrivals at Tata showrooms, the EV is reaching customers faster. It offers two battery options: a 40.5kWh pack for entry-level trims and a 55kWh pack for premium variants. With a 167hp motor driving the front wheels, the Curvv EV can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 160kph.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Harrier and Safari Updated with Advanced ADAS Features

Tata Harrier and Safari Updated with Advanced ADAS Features

Tata Altroz Racer Now Offered at a Discount: Details Inside

Tata Altroz Racer Now Offered at a Discount: Details Inside

New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11

New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11

Surging Ahead, The Old Way: Mazda 3 Hatchback

Surging Ahead, The Old Way: Mazda 3 Hatchback

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sets Benchmark with 1 Lakh Sales in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sets Benchmark with 1 Lakh Sales in India