Tata Altroz Racer Now Offered at a Discount: Details Inside

Tata Motors has rolled out exciting benefits on the Altroz Racer, offering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 for a limited time. The benefits include a combination of cash discounts and exchange or scrappage bonuses, making the premium hatchback more appealing.

Launched in June 2024, the Altroz Racer is available in three variants—R1, R2, and R3—with the top model featuring segment-first additions like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and blind spot monitoring. Other notable features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a powered sunroof, adding to its appeal.

The Tata Altroz Racer is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 120hp, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors is evaluating the launch of an automatic variant, which could feature the Nexon’s 7-speed dual-clutch system. Plans are also underway to expand the Racer sub-brand, with the possibility of including the Altroz EV as a sporty offering. The Racer line aims to position itself as Tata's performance-focused series, akin to Hyundai’s N Line.

The Tata Curvv coupe-SUV now has a waiting period exceeding three months, varying based on the selected powertrain. Initially introduced as an EV in August, followed by petrol and diesel variants in September, the Curvv’s growing demand has pushed delivery timelines up by around a month since September. According to October data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Tata Motors dispatched 8,218 units of the Curvv to dealerships, underscoring its strong market appeal.

The Tata Curvv EV, available in multiple variants, now comes with a waiting period of up to four weeks, according to dealer sources. Thanks to consistent stock arrivals at Tata showrooms, the EV is reaching customers faster. It offers two battery options: a 40.5kWh pack for entry-level trims and a 55kWh pack for premium variants. With a 167hp motor driving the front wheels, the Curvv EV can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 160kph.