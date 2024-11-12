 Tata Curvv Faces 3-Month Waiting Period Amid Surging Bookings
Tata Curvv Faces 3-Month Waiting Period Amid Surging Bookings

The Tata Curvv EV, available in multiple variants, now comes with a waiting period of up to four weeks, according to dealer sources.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Tata Curvv |

The waiting period for Tata Motors’ stylish Curvv coupe-SUV has extended to over three months, depending on the chosen powertrain. Originally launched as an EV in August and with petrol and diesel variants following in September, the Curvv’s popularity has led to longer delivery timelines, up by about a month since September. October data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) revealed that Tata Motors shipped 8,218 units of the Curvv to dealerships, highlighting the strong demand for this coupe-styled SUV in the market.

article-image

The Tata Curvv EV, available in multiple variants, now comes with a waiting period of up to four weeks, according to dealer sources. Thanks to consistent stock arrivals at Tata showrooms, the EV is reaching customers faster. It offers two battery options: a 40.5kWh pack for entry-level trims and a 55kWh pack for premium variants. With a 167hp motor driving the front wheels, the Curvv EV can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 160kph. The model is designed to balance performance and efficiency, catering to urban EV buyers.

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV |

article-image

Tata Motors' Curvv diesel lineup is currently facing varying waiting periods across its different trims. The entry-level Smart variant with a manual gearbox has the longest wait time, extending slightly beyond two months. In contrast, the Pure, Creative, and Accomplished manual trims have a shorter waiting period, averaging just over a month. For customers choosing the diesel automatic versions, delivery times remain consistent at around two months. Powered by a 118hp 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine, the Curvv diesel range continues to attract strong interest, marking its presence in the competitive SUV market.

article-image
Tata Curvv ICE

Tata Curvv ICE |

The waiting period for Tata Motors' Curvv petrol models varies based on the variant and transmission option. The entry-level Curvv Smart, equipped with a 120hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a manual gearbox, currently has a waiting period exceeding three months. Other variants, including Pure, Creative, and Accomplished, with the same engine and manual transmission, are expected to be delivered in approximately two months. The automatic versions of these models also face a wait time of about three months. Meanwhile, the more powerful 125hp 1.2 TGDI engine, available in Creative and Accomplished trims, has a waiting period of under two months for manual variants, while the automatic variants remain subject to a three-month wait.

