Tata Harrier and Safari Updated with Advanced ADAS Features

Tata Motors has enhanced the Harrier and Safari with updated ADAS features, adding lane-keeping assist and adaptive steering assist with lane centering to the safety suite. Lane-keeping assist helps prevent unintentional lane departures by monitoring the vehicle’s position, while adaptive steering works with adaptive cruise control to maintain lane discipline and speed.

Existing ADAS features like high beam assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control remain available. Additionally, Tata has refreshed the colour options for these SUVs. The Harrier’s Smart and Pure trims now come in Coral Red and Pebble Grey, while the Adventure and Fearless variants gain the new Ash Grey shade, with the top-tier Fearless trim also getting a unique Seaweed Green finish.

Tata Motors has further expanded the colour options for the Safari, introducing two new shades—Galactic Sapphire and Stardust Ash—on the Smart and Pure variants. Additionally, the Safari now offers a new Lunar Slate paint finish on both the Adventure and Accomplished trims. The Supernova Copper colour, however, is exclusive to the higher-spec Accomplished variant. These updates provide customers with more customization choices, enhancing the visual appeal of the popular SUV.

Both the Tata Harrier and Safari are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, offering a balance of performance and convenience. The engine’s robust output ensures a dynamic driving experience, whether navigating city streets or tackling highways.

Tata Motors has upgraded the Harrier and Safari SUVs with a range of new features to enhance both comfort and safety. The vehicles now come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a choice of 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch touchscreens, both offering navigation and seamless connectivity via wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.