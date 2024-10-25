Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence

Kia Carnival |

Kia has kicked off deliveries of the new-generation Carnival in India, with former cricketer Suresh Raina receiving the first unit in Glacier White Pearl. The premium MPV, locally assembled as a CKD model, debuted earlier this month at an ex-showroom price of Rs 63.90 lakh – nearly Rs 30 lakh more than the outgoing CBU version.

Despite the higher price, the Carnival saw strong demand, securing 1,822 bookings within the first 24 hours of pre-orders opening on September 16. The Kia Carnival MPV is offered in two shades, Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl, catering to India’s growing appetite for high-end family vehicles.

The newly launched Kia Carnival in India is offered with a single engine option—a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder Smartstream CRDi diesel. This turbocharged engine generates 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. While international markets have additional choices, including a 3.5-litre V6 petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid, the Indian lineup will be limited to the diesel variant for now.

The redesigned Kia Carnival measures 5,155mm in length, 1,995mm in width, and 1,775mm in height (including roof rails), with a wheelbase of 3,090mm. Departing from its predecessor’s design, the new model adopts a bold, SUV-inspired look. Up front, it sports a larger grille, vertically stacked LED headlights, and distinctive L-shaped daytime running lights. The 18-inch alloy wheels further elevate its appearance, reinforcing the Carnival’s presence in the luxury MPV segment.

The Kia Carnival stands out with its roomy 7-seat configuration, arranged in a practical 2+2+3 layout that blends comfort with luxury. The cabin features premium materials and advanced technology, with color themes varying by variant. The Limousine trim offers a dark blue and grey interior, while the Limousine Plus variant showcases a sophisticated brown and black palette.

In the Indian market, the Kia Carnival faces competition from a mix of models across segments, though it lacks a direct rival. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross, both offering hybrid powertrains and practical features. Additionally, SUVs like the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner attract buyers with their rugged appeal and off-road capability, adding to the challenge for the Carnival in carving out its niche among premium family vehicles.