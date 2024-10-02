Skoda Elroq Makes Global Debut: The Latest Electric SUV with a Fresh Look and 560 km Plus Range

Skoda Elroq |

Skoda Auto has officially unveiled its Elroq compact electric SUV, marking a significant step as the company’s first production electric vehicle featuring the new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. The SUV showcases a redesigned front with a flatter and wider version of Skoda’s classic butterfly grille, known as the Tech-Deck face. The distinctive grille is complemented by split headlamps that incorporate unique ‘four-eyes’ headlight graphics.

Read Also Skoda Kylaq SUV Caught Testing: What to Expect Before India Debut

Skoda Elroq |

A unique feature of this model is the Skoda lettering displayed on the bonnet and steering wheel. With its streamlined design, the Skoda Elroq achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.26, allowing it to reach a top speed of 180 km/h.

Skoda Elroq |

The Skoda Elroq has been unveiled as the latest compact electric SUV from Skoda, measuring 4,488 mm in length with a 2,765 mm wheelbase. It is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, which also underpins other models like the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe. The Skoda Elroq featuring the largest boot in its class with 470 litres of space, which expands to 1,580 litres when the rear seats are folded down. It comes equipped with a standard 13-inch infotainment screen.

Skoda Elroq |

Read Also Skoda Kushaq New Generation to Debut in India by August 2025

The Skoda Elroq offers a range of battery options to suit different driving needs. The base model, Elroq 50, comes with a 55kWh battery and a rear-mounted motor that produces 168 bhp, providing a range of over 370 km. The Elroq 60 steps up with a 63kW battery and a 201bhp motor, delivering a range of more than 400 kms. The top-variant the Elroq 85, features a larger 82kW battery, enabling an impressive range of over 560 kms. This model is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. The Elroq 85x, expected to launch in 2025 and equipped with a powerful 282 bhp motor.

Skoda Elroq |

The Skoda Elroq excels in charging efficiency with its range of battery options. The Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 can be charged at impressive rates of 145 kW and 165 kW, respectively, enabling a rapid recharge from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes using a DC fast charger. For those opting for the Elroq 85, which features an 82kWh battery, the charging time is only slightly longer, taking 28 minutes to reach the same level from 10% at a maximum charging power of 175 kW.