Selected Hyundai Models Offered Discounts of Up to Rs 48,000

This month, Hyundai is rolling out enticing discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on some of its best-selling models, including the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Verna. These benefits come in the form of cash discounts, corporate perks, and exchange bonuses, making it an opportune time for prospective buyers to make their purchases.

The Hyundai i20 with 1.2-litre petrol engine, available either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Buyers can enjoy savings of up to Rs 35,000 on the manual variants, while the CVT variants are eligible for discounts of up to Rs 20,000. Known, for its stylish design, spacious interior, and premium features, the i20 competes with popular hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza.

In the latest offer, the Verna midsize sedan presents discounts of up to Rs 35,000 across all its variants. The sedan comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol coupled with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai Verna competes with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City.

With its 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Grand i10 Nios offers flexibility with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, and an optional CNG powertrain. The Grand i10 Nios presents substantial discounts this month. Buyers can save up to Rs 48,000 on CNG variants, Rs 38,000 on petrol-MT variants, and Rs 28,000 on petrol-AMT variants. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes against contenders like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

With its platform and powertrain options mirroring the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, the Aura compact sedan is currently offering enticing discounts. Buyers can enjoy savings of up to Rs 33,000 on CNG variants, while other petrol models are eligible for discounts of up to Rs 18,000. Positioned as a strong contender against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki DZire and Honda Amaze, the Aura presents an attractive options for sedan buyers in the market.