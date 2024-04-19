Hyundai Alcazar SUV Discounted Ahead of Upcoming Model Refresh

Hyundai Alcazar | Hyundai website

Hyundai Alcazar, is currently offering enticing discounts and benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Available for both petrol and diesel variants, these perks include cash discounts and exchange bonuses, making it an opportune time for potential buyers eyeing the pre-facelift model.

However, the extent of these discounts may vary depending on the dealer and location. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the imminent launch of the refreshed 2024 Hyundai Alcazar. While the official launch date remains undisclosed, it’s set to mark Hyundai’s third product debut of the year, promising exciting updates and enhancements for SUV enthusiasts.

Expect minimal changes to both the exterior and interior of the new Alcazar facelift. Drawing inspiration from the updated Creta, it will incorporate some of its design elements. At the front, anticipate slight revisions to the grille, headlamps, and bumper, with LED DRLs resembling those of the Creta. While the alloy wheel design will differ, the SUV is expected to sport 18-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, connected LED tail-lights, reminiscent of the new Creta, are likely to feature at the rear.

In the upcoming 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift, the dashboard will resemble the new Creta’s layout, featuring twin horizontal screens: one for the infotainment system and another for instrumentation. Alongside, expect upgrades like a new dual-zone climate control panel, revised centre console, and a fresh steering wheel. Notably, features such as the ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated seats will be adopted from the Creta. To offer a renewed look, Hyundai might introduce new upholstery and interior themes.

As for the engine line-up, the new Hyundai Alcazar facelift will retain the same setup as its predecessor. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine, delivering 160bhp and 115bhp, respectively. Both engine meet the BS6 Stage II emission standards. Buyers will have the choice between manual and automatic gearbox options.