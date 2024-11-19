 Redefined Jaguar: Fresh Brand Identity Unveiled Before Electric GT Concept
Jaguar has revealed a revamped set of logos as part of its brand transformation.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Jaguar has introduced a revamped brand identity as it gears up to become an all-electric carmaker by 2026. The updated branding includes newly designed logos that will feature on the company’s highly anticipated electric GT concept, representing the start of a new chapter for the iconic British automaker. As part of this transformation, Jaguar will discontinue the F-Pace, its last conventional model, with production set to end later this year.

Jaguar has revealed a revamped set of logos as part of its brand transformation. The updated lineup includes a streamlined Jaguar wordmark with a clean, modern font, a reimagined leaper emblem symbolizing the brand's dynamic spirit, and a fresh monogram design. These changes align with Jaguar's vision for a bold, all-electric future, signalling a new chapter in its legacy.

Jaguar has unveiled a redesigned monogram logo, replacing the iconic snarling cat with a circular motif featuring two stylized J’s placed back-to-back. This updated branding will make its debut on the company’s upcoming all-electric concept car, which is scheduled to be revealed at Miami Art Week on December 2, 2024. The concept will offer a glimpse into Jaguar’s new EV lineup, set to hit the roads in 2026.

"Jaguar's foundation lies in originality. Sir William Lyons, the founder, believed that "A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing," and this philosophy guides Jaguar's vision today. The new Jaguar brand revolves around Exuberant Modernism, characterized by imagination, boldness, and artistic expression at every interaction. It is distinctive and fearless, representing a reimagining that captures Jaguar's essence by returning to the values that made it beloved while ensuring relevance for modern audiences. Jaguar is being crafted for the future, aiming to reclaim its position as a brand that enriches the lives of its clients and the Jaguar community", said Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer.

