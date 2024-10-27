Classic Class Reborn: Jaguar Re-Introduces E-Types After 50 Years

By: Juviraj Anchil | October 27, 2024
The legendary British brand owned by Tata Motors has brought back the Jaguar E-type after half a century.
Luxury dowsed in finesse is the hallmark of the carmaker as the Jaguar car features modern features and 18-carat gold badges.
The car maker has build two new E-Types from the ground up for a client in Southeast Asia.
The car comes with electronic fuel injection and has a five-speed manual gearbox.
The car is propelled by a 3.8-litre straight six engine which has been fine tuned according to modern requirements.
The car has been made in the original shades of Signet Green and the other in Opal Black.
This classic car is estimated to be priced at around Rs 3.4 crore.
