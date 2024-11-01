 Ola Electric Reports Strong October Sales: Over 50,000 Units Sold
The company achieved a year-on-year registration growth of 74% compared to October 2023, highlighting its robust expansion in the EV segment.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Ola S1X Portfolio

Ola Electric revealed impressive sales figures for October 2024. The company reported sales exceeding 50,000 units, with 41,605 units registered according to Vahan data. This performance solidifies Ola Electric's position as a dominant player in the electric two-wheeler market, capturing a 30% market share. Furthermore, the company achieved a year-on-year registration growth of 74% compared to October 2023, highlighting its robust expansion in the EV segment.

In an effort to enhance the after-sales experience for customers, Ola Electric has launched several initiatives aimed at improving service accessibility and quality. The company introduced the #HyperService campaign, which aims to expand its company-owned service network to 1,000 centers by December 2024.

Additionally, through the Network Partner Program, Ola Electric plans to recruit 10,000 partners in sales and service by the end of 2025. To further support this growth, the company has initiated an EV Service Training Program that aims to train 100,000 third-party mechanics across India, ensuring that the workforce is equipped to handle electric vehicles effectively.

Ola S1 Portfolio

Ola S1 Portfolio

Ola Electric has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the S1 portfolio, featuring six models designed to meet diverse customer needs at various price points. The premium S1 Pro and S1 Air scooters are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively, while the more budget-friendly S1 X series includes models with 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh batteries, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 101,999.

Ola Electric Reports Strong October Sales: Over 50,000 Units Sold
Ola Sankalp 2024 Event

Ola Sankalp 2024 Event

Additionally, during the company’s annual 'Sankalp' event in August 2024, Ola Electric unveiled its new Roadster motorcycle series. This range includes the Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh and 16 kWh), with prices starting at Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively. Each model in the Roadster series boasts advanced technology and performance features, marking a significant addition to Ola's electric vehicle offerings.

Spokesperson, Ola Electric Mobility Limited, said, “The festive season has been really strong for us on the back of our expansive portfolio, uptick in consumer demand, and the strengthening of our sales network across India. We have witnessed an increase in EV adoption especially in Tier 2 and 3 markets and we are confident that this positive growth will cascade in the coming months as well.”

