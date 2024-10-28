'I Feel Like an OLA Employee': Kunal Kamra Takes A Jab At Ola Electric Amid Ongoing Feud; Netizens React

File

Kunal Kamra, the stand-up comedian, has launched yet another comedic jab at Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Agarwal, amid an ongoing online feud that has kept audiences entertained.

Known for his wit remarks, Kamra recently took to social media X express his frustrations with the electric vehicle manufacturer, turning a series of exchanges into a full-blown spectacle.

Although there was a heated exchange between Kamra and Bhavish earlier this month, Agarwal has yet to respond to Kamra’s latest post.

In a recent post, Kamra humorously expressed his reluctance yet apparent inevitability of joining the company, saying, “I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA… After being tagged thousands of times, I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining.”

He has also in a post has directed his attention toward Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways in India, raising concerns about the plight of Indian customers struggling with Ola's services. He tweeted, “Minister @nitin_gadkari please look at the plight of Indian customers; their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility… When will government agencies intervene?”

Netizens Weigh In

The exchanges between Kamra and Ola have not gone unnoticed, sparking a lively discussion among netizens.

One user commented, “That's so unfair. Even the Pradhan Sewak did not lay down conditions before becoming an employee of Adaπii.”

Another chimed in, “You should definitely join Ola as a quality check and grievance redressal officer. It will solve two purposes. First is that the wish of Ola Aggarwal to have you as his employee will be fulfilled. And second is that you will get unlimited content for your stand-up comedy shows.”

Ola Electric Shares

The shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited on Monday (October 28) ended the day at Rs 77.50 apiece, up by 0.27 per cent on NSE. Similarly, on BSE, the shares ended the day at Rs 77.67 apiece, up by 0.45 per cent.