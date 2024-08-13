New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates

Royal Enfiel Classic 350 |

Royal Enfield has unveiled the latest version of its iconic Classic 350, a motorcycle that has remained a top seller since its debut in 2009. After a major overhaul in 2021 that introduced a new chassis and engine, the Classic 350 has now received another update, featuring new paint options, additional features, and slight design tweaks. The company has announced that the pricing for this refreshed model will be disclosed on September 1, 2024, with deliveries starting the same day.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 keeps its timeless design but introduces a few cosmetic updates for a fresher look. The motorcycle now comes in seven new colors, including striking shades like Dark Green with chrome highlights, Commando Sand, Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, and Stealth Black, featuring a blacked-out engine and exhaust for added style. Additionally, the revamped Classic 350 proudly displays a new logo on its fuel tank, a recent addition following the brand’s trademark filing.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 250 continues to use the reliable 349cc J-series engine, known for its performance since its introduction in 2021. This engine delivers 20.2 bhp and 27Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Classic 350 rolls on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, with alloy options available inn select variants.

The bike is built on a sturdy dual-cradle frame, with 41mm telescopic front forks and adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Higher-end models feature disc brakes with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety, while the base variants include a drum brake at the rear with single-channel ABS.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 introduces several key updates, with the most significant being the addition of LED lighting, now standard across all models, including the headlights, pilot lamps, and tail lamps. The bike also features adjustable brake and clutch levers on higher-spec models, while retaining the classic analogue instrument cluster with a small MID screen, which now includes a gear position indicator.

Additionally, a USB charging port has been added for extra convenience. Dual-channel ABS is now standard on all variants, and the top-end Stealth and Emerald models come equipped with the Tripper navigation pod, available as an option on lower variants.

As it enters the market, the revamped Classic 350 will once again compete with 350cc segment, taking on well-known contenders like Honda CB 350, Highness 350, Jawa 350, and Hunter 350. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 currently ranges from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).