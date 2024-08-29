New Jawa 42 Teased: Official India Launch Set for September 3

2024 Jawa 42 |

Jawa has officially confirmed the launch of its latest modern motorcycle, set to debut on September 3. The company has teased what appears to be an all-new version of the Jawa 42, a neo-classic model that has been refreshed with updated styling and possibly new color options. This new iteration is expected to build on the previous update, which introduced engine enhancements and a more comfortable seat, further distinguishing it from the original Jawa 42.

The 2024 Jawa 42 features a 294cc J-Panther liquid-cooled engine, delivering 27.32 PS of power and 26.84 Nm of torque. This setup provides a smoother ride with less noise and fewer vibrations.

The upcoming Jawa 42 is anticipated to be powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, similar to the one found in the Jawa 350. In the Jawa 350, this Alpha-2 engine generates 22.2 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 28.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The new engine is expected to offer a strong blend of performance and efficiency for the Jawa 42.

The new Jawa 42 is expected to include a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, adding a modern touch to its classic design. Similar to the current model, the updated version is likely to offer a choice between spoked or alloy wheels, both equipped with ABS for enhanced safety. These features aim to blend traditional styling with contemporary technology, appealing to a wide range of riders.

The existing model of the Jawa 42 is offered in various configurations, each featuring different combinations of color, ABS, and wheel type. Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) start at Rs. 1,72,942 for the Vega White variant with single-channel ABS and spoke wheels. The Voyager Red option, also with single-channel ABS and spoke wheels, is priced at Rs. 1,74,942. For those opting for dual-channel ABS and alloy wheels, the Nebula Blue and Celestial Copper Matte variants are available at Rs. 1,95,142 each, while the Orion Red Matte variant tops the range at Rs. 1,98,142.