New Honda Amaze with ADAS Technology: India Debut Scheduled for December 4

Honda will be unveiling the refreshed Amaze sedan in India on December 4, bringing a range of exciting updates to the popular model. One of the key highlights of the new Amaze is the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a first for the compact sedan segment in India. The sedan will now offer features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking, typically found in higher-end vehicles. With these enhancements, the new Amaze aims to offer improved safety and convenience, making it a more attractive option for tech-savvy buyers in the compact sedan market.

The interior sketch of Honda's upcoming third-generation Amaze showcases a refined and spacious cabin, designed to enhance the overall driving experience. With a focus on sophistication and comfort, the new layout aims to in-still confidence and offer a premium touch for its users. Developed by Honda's R&D team in Thailand, after extensive market research in India, the redesigned Amaze is set to bring a more upscale feel to the compact sedan segment, distinguishing it with its style and functionality.

Recent sightings of the new Amaze test model suggest the inclusion of features such as a shark-fin antenna, smoked taillamps, and a reverse camera. Inside, the car is expected to offer three headrests for rear passengers, improving comfort. The wheelbase will be slightly shorter than that of the Honda City and Elevate, making it ideal for agile city driving. With its current 2,470mm wheelbase, the Amaze stands out as an attractive choice for those looking for a stylish yet practical compact sedan suited for urban environments.

The 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to retain its trusted 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 90 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with two transmission choices: a smooth CVT automatic and a five-speed manual, catering to drivers who prefer either convenience or a more traditional driving experience. This configuration underscores Honda's focus on delivering a balance of performance and efficiency in its compact sedan range.