2025 Honda Amaze 3rd Generation: New Design Sketches Tease Premium Look Ahead of Launch

Honda Cars India Ltd. has unveiled design sketches of its highly anticipated third-generation Amaze, providing a glimpse of the sedan’s upgraded style and sophistication. The new iteration features a sleek, true sedan shape with a bold stance that captures a refined yet sporty look within the compact sedan class. The Amaze’s design hints at a more premium feel, marked by sleek aerodynamic lines running from its striking headlights to the rear, enhancing its visual appeal and setting a new standard of elegance in the segment.

The interior sketch of Honda’s upcoming third-generation Amaze reveals a refined and spacious cabin designed to elevate the driving experience. Crafted to reflect sophistication and comfort, the new cabin layout aims to inspire confidence and add a touch of class for its users. Developed by Honda's R&D team in Thailand after thorough market studies in India, the redesigned Amaze is set to bring a more premium feel to the compact sedan segment, further enhancing its appeal and setting it apart in style and functionality.

Recent sightings of the new Amaze test model hint at added features like a shark-fin antenna, smoked taillamps, and a reverse camera. Inside, it is expected to provide three headrests for rear passengers, enhancing comfort. The wheelbase will be somewhat shorter than that of the Honda City and Elevate, making it well-suited for nimble urban driving. With its current 2,470mm wheelbase, the Amaze is positioned as an appealing option for those seeking both style and practicality in a compact sedan ideal for city use.

The upcoming 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to keep its familiar and reliable 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Delivering 90 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, this powertrain will provide drivers with two transmission options—a seamless CVT automatic and a five-speed manual gearbox—catering to those seeking both convenience and a traditional driving experience. This setup continues Honda's commitment to balancing performance and efficiency in its compact sedan line-up.