MG Windsor Sets Record as India’s Top-Selling Electric Car in October 2024

In October 2024, JSW MG Motor India achieved significant sales with its newly launched MG Windsor. The company sold 3,116 units of the MG Windsor, capturing nearly 30% of the total passenger electric vehicle sales for the month. These figures, based on wholesale data, highlight the strong market demand for the Windsor and its growing popularity in the electric vehicle segment.

JSW MG Motor India achieved a record-breaking sales figure in October 2024, with 7,045 units sold, marking a 31% year-on-year growth. This is the highest monthly sales performance in the company’s history. The surge in sales reflects the company’s strategic emphasis on sustainable mobility solutions, with its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolio playing a key role in the growth. In October, NEVs accounted for 70% of total sales, underscoring the growing customer preference for the brand’s electric vehicles.

MG Motor India has unveiled the full pricing for the Windsor EV, including the cost of the battery. The base Excite variant is priced at Rs 13.50 lakh, while the mid-range Exclusive model comes at Rs 14.50 lakh. For those seeking premium features, the top-end Essence variant is available at Rs 15.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of up to 331 km on a single charge, making it well-suited for daily urban use. Powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, it generates 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, delivering an efficient and smooth driving experience. The front-wheel-drive layout strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. With four driving modes—Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport—drivers can tailor their experience to their preferences, making the Windsor EV a competitive option in the electric vehicle market.

The MG Windsor EV features an advanced interior with a 15.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, ensuring seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For added comfort, it comes with a four-way electrically adjustable passenger seat and rear Aero-Lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees. The cabin also includes a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting with 256 color options, and a panoramic sunroof. Prioritizing safety, the Windsor EV is equipped with electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear AC vents, enhancing both comfort and security for all passengers.