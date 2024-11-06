 MG Hector Lineup Expands with New 7-Seater Variants: Prices, Features, and More
MG Hector Lineup Expands with New 7-Seater Variants: Prices, Features, and More

Suvasit Shrivastava
Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
MG Motor India has introduced two new 7-seater variants in its Hector Plus lineup: the Select Pro and Smart Pro. The Select Pro variant, equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and CVT transmission, is priced at Rs 19.71 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Smart Pro variant, featuring a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual transmission, is priced at Rs 20.64 lakh.

Both models retain the features that have made the Hector a popular choice, including its strong road presence, advanced technology, and comfort-driven design. Highlights of the new variants include India’s largest 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system, i-SMART technology with over 75 connected features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger, enhancing the in-car experience for tech-savvy drivers.

Sporting bold R18 dual-tone machined alloy wheels, these models stand out with LED projector headlamps, floating light turn indicators, and LED blade-connected tail lamps. Inside, a premium finish comes through with leather-wrapped steering, wood accents, and sophisticated upholstery, creating a modern yet elegant cabin environment. A 17.78 cm full digital cluster with an embedded LCD screen offers a user-friendly interface for drivers, while the push-button engine start/stop with a smart key enhances convenience. Unique to this segment, both variants feature a digital Bluetooth key and key-sharing capability for added security. The Smart Pro variant also adds to its charm with dual-tone Argil Brown and Black interiors, leatherette seat upholstery, and power-adjustable driver seats.

The newly launched MG Hector Select Pro and Smart Pro variants prioritize safety and convenience, featuring advanced systems like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control (TCS), and Hill Hold Control (HAC). They also come equipped with an electric parking brake*, all-wheel disc brakes, and ABS with EBD and Brake Assist for enhanced control. Safety is further bolstered by seatbelt reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and high-speed warning alerts. Convenience features include cruise control, speed-sensing auto door locks, cornering front fog lamps, follow-me-home headlamps, front and rear defoggers, ensuring a comfortable and secure drive.

