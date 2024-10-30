 MG Motor India Accelerates EV Push: Delivers 100+ EVs in Delhi-NCR on Dhanteras
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
MG Windsor EV |

JSW MG Motor India marked a significant milestone by delivering over 100 electric vehicles in a single day across the Delhi-NCR region. As part of its efforts to promote sustainable mobility, the company handed over units of popular models, including the MG Windsor, ZS EV, and Comet. This festive season delivery reflects the rising demand for EV, highlighting growing consumer interest in eco-friendly transportation solutions.

article-image

The MG Windsor recently achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the first passenger EV in India to receive 15,176 bookings within 24 hours of its launch. The MG Comet delivers a compact design ideal for city driving, featuring a tight turning radius and over 55 connected functions through i-SMART technology. Its clever layout offers more interior space than expected, making it practical for urban use.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

On the other hand, the MG ZS EV, with its spacious cabin and more than 75 smart features, caters to families seeking comfort and connectivity. Offering a range of 461 km**, the ZS EV is well-suited for both daily commutes and longer trips.

MG Motor India has introduced a unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, offering customers flexibility with reduced upfront costs. Under this scheme, the MG Windsor is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh with a battery rental of Rs 3.5/km, while the MG Comet EV starts at Rs 4.99 lakh with a rental of Rs 2.5/km.

article-image
MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV |

For those opting for the MG ZS EV, the starting price is Rs 13.99 lakh with a battery rental of Rs 4.5/km. This innovative model aims to make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable, encouraging wider EV adoption across different customer segments.

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV |

JSW MG Motor has introduced several innovative solutions to accelerate EV adoption, including the eHUB by MG app. With over 22,000 downloads, the app connects with more than 28 major charge-point operators, covering nearly 80% of India’s charging infrastructure. It allows users to locate chargers, reserve slots, initiate charging, and make payments through a single interface. So far, EV owners have used the app to plan over 40,000 trips, covering 25 million kilometers, underscoring its contribution to promoting sustainable mobility across the country.

