MG Gloster Facelift Spotted Testing: First Look at Upgraded Interior Revealed

MG Gloster Facelift - Spy Image | Spy Image Courtesy - Rushlane

MG Motor India is working on a major update for the Gloster SUV, and test vehicles have been spotted multiple time, suggesting big changes in the design. Recently, new spy images have surfaced, giving us the first clear view of the updated interior. The cabin seems to feature a modern, premium feel with several enhancements. This facelift is likely to offer a refreshed look both inside and out, positioning the MG Gloster as a strong contender in the large SUV market.

The refreshed MG Gloster is set to draw design inspiration from the globally sold LDV D90 and Maxus Territory, which share the same platform and parent company, SAIC. The latest spy images show a more aggressive front design, featuring a large grille and sleek daytime running lights integrated into the lower section of the bumper. The headlamps, placed vertically and positioned lower on the fascia, add to its bold look. At the back, the Gloster will sport a more robust bumper, newly styled exhaust outlets, and redesigned tail lights, giving it a sportier presence.

Read Also MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades

MG Gloster Facelift - Spy Image | Spy Image Courtesy: Rushlane

The MG Gloster’s interior is set for some impressive upgrades. A key highlight is the new wireless charging pad capable of charging two phones, conveniently placed near updated grab handles. The gear selector has been removed from the centre console, making room for an electronic parking brake. This brake is positioned between two dials that are likely used for controlling the four-wheel drive system and selecting various driving modes. These changes aim to make the cabin more modern and user-friendly.

Read Also MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV

MG Gloster Facelift - Spy Image | Spy Image Courtesy - Rushlane

The MG Gloster facelift will continue to offer captain seats in the second row, adding to its premium appea, and will also feature a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it is expected to come equipped with new technologies like a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS.

On the performance side, the updated MG Gloster will likely use a 2.0-litre diesel engine, available in both turbocharged and twin-turbocharged versions, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission. With its launch expected next year, the Gloster aims to challenge well-established Toyota Fortuner in the competitive SUV segment.