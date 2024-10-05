MG Windsor EV Hits Milestone: 15,176 Bookings in Just One Day!

MG Windsor EV |

MG Motor India has seen a strong response to its new electric car, the Windsor EV, with over 15,000 bookings recorded just one day after opening on October 3. This marks a growing interest in electric vehicles among Indian buyers, as more people are shifting towards eco-friendly transportation. The company has also confirmed that deliveries for the Windsor EV will begin on October 12, 2024.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, 'This achievement solidifies the MG Windsor's position as a progressive force in India's electric vehicle market. As the first EV to reach this benchmark, the MG Windsor’s popularity underscores the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and rider-friendly transportation choices among Indian car buyers. We are delighted to contribute to this evolution, and remain committed to delivering innovative, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.'

MG Motor has recently revealed the complete pricing for the Windsor EV in India, which includes the cost of the battery. The base Excite variant is priced at Rs 13.50 lakh, while the mid-range Exclusive model is available for Rs 14.50 lakh. For buyers looking for more premium features, the top-spec Essence variant is priced at Rs 15.50 lakh, with all prices being ex-showroom.

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 38kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 331 kilometres on a single charge, making it ideal for daily urban commuting. It is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience. The front-wheel-drive setup allows the Windsor EV to strike a balance between power and efficiency. Additionally, drivers can select from four driving modes—Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport—to suit their driving preferences. This makes the Windsor EV a strong contender in the electric vehicle segment.

The new MG Windsor EV boasts a feature-packed interior, highlighted by a large 15.6-inch touchscreen display and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. It offers seamless connectivity with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For added comfort, the cabin includes a four-way electrically adjustable passenger seat and rear Aero-Lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees. Key features also include a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility, ambient lighting with 256 color options, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is a priority with electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear AC vents, ensuring both comfort and security for passengers.