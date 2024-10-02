JSW MG Motor India Begins Bookings for MG Windsor from October 3

MG Windsor EV |

JSW MG Motor India has officially opened bookings for the highly anticipated MG Windsor, starting from October 3, 2024. Customers can reserve their Windsor by visiting the nearest MG dealership or by booking through the MG Motor India website. The booking process requires a payment of Rs 11,000.

The MG Windsor is available to customers with flexible pricing options. Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, buyers can get the car at starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, with an additional cost of Rs 3.5 per kilometer for battery usage. Alternatively, those who prefer outright ownership can purchase the Windsor starting from Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor - Bookings Open |

The MG Windsor is powered by a 38kWh lithium-ion battery, certified with IP67 protection, ensuring durability and reliable performance. It generates 100 kW (136 PS) of power and 200 Nm of torque, offering a versatile driving experience with four modes—Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. On a full charge, the Windsor delivers a certified range of 332 km, making it ideal for daily commutes and longer journeys. Available in three variants—Excite, Exclusive, and Essence—the Windsor comes in four vibrant colors: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

MG Windsor EV |

The MG Windsor EV is packed with features that emphasize both comfort and advanced technology. It offers a generous 604-litre boot space, perfect for storing luggage. The standout feature is its large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system—the biggest in its segment—providing seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear passengers can enjoy added comfort with a 135-degree reclining backrest, ensuring a relaxing ride.

Other notable features include a 360-degree camera, a premium 9-speaker sound system, and an electrically adjustable passenger seat. The Windsor EV also features a glass roof and customizable ambient lighting with 256 color options, creating a spacious and modern cabin atmosphere.

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a comprehensive safety package designed to provide drivers with confidence on the road. Key features include ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist, ensuring improved control, especially on inclines. The vehicle also features an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to keep track of tyre conditions. For enhanced safety, the Windsor EV offers an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, and lane departure warnings, delivering a safer and more comfortable driving experience.