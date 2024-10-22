MG ZS EV Prices Updated: Select Variants Get Price Hike in India

MG ZS EV |

MG Motor India has revised prices for select ZS EV variants. The Essence Dark Grey variant now costs Rs 32,000 more, while the 100-year edition and Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory trims see a hike of Rs 31,000 each. Additionally, the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey variant is priced Rs 30,000 higher, and the dual-tone Exclusive Plus Iconic Ivory model now comes with a Rs 30,000 increase. However, prices for the Excite Pro variants remain unchanged.

MG’s electric SUV features a 50.3kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 174 bhp and 280Nm of torque. With an ARAI-certified range of 461 km, it promises long-distance capability on a single charge. The SUV can be fully charged in about 9 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger, while a 50 kW DC fast charger reduces the wait time to 60 minutes for an 80% charge, offering convenience for road trips and urban use alike.

MG ZS EV is available in four shades – Candy White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red – while the special 100-Year Limited Edition comes in an exclusive British Racing Green. The SUV offers modern features such as a 7-icnh digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, and a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, making it a well-rounded package for tech-savvy and safety-conscious buyers.

MG Motor has announced the pricing for its ZS EV lineup, with the base Executive variant starting at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Excite Pro version is priced at Rs 19.98 lakh, while the Exclusive Plus variant comes in at Rs 24.54 lakh. For those seeking a distinctive look, the Exclusive Plus Ivory and 100-Year Edition models are both available at Rs 24.74 lakh. The top-end options include the Essence Dark Grey at Rs 25.55 lakh and the Essence Ivory variant, priced slightly higher at Rs 25.75 lakh, offering buyers multiple choices based on style and features.