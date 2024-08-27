MG Windsor EV Teased Again: Reveals 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Feature

JSW MG Motor India has released a new teaser for its upcoming MG Windsor. The teaser confirms that the Windsor EV will feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, known as the GrandView Touch Display, mirroring the global version.

The large touchscreen will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, alongside a digital instrument cluster, likely 8.8-inch display. The teaser is also highlighting other design elements such as horizontally positioned AC vents and two-spoke steering wheel with infotainment controls.

The latest teasers for the MG Windsor EV reveal a range of premium features, including a panoramic glass roof and a rear seat that can accommodate three passengers, with 3-point seat belts and adjustable headrests that recline up to 135 degrees. The rear seat also includes a center armrest, and the interior boasts leather upholstery with quilted stitching.

For safety, the MG Windsor EV is like to include a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, parking sensors at both ends, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The MG Windsor EV will come with a range of high-end interior features. The cabin will include rear air-conditioning vents, ambient lighting, and faux leather seats with elegant honeycomb stitching. The dashboard will feature a large floating touchscreen, with very few physical buttons to maintain a clean, modern design.

The MG Windsor EV will also come with extra safety features, including electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and an electronic parking brake.

MG recently released a teaser for the upcoming Windsor EV, which is currently undergoing testing in challenging locations such as the high-altitude Chag La and Wari La passes in Ladakh. Additionally, the Windsor EV has demonstrated its capabilities at the Rann of Kutch, showcasing its performance in diverse and tough conditions.