 MG Windsor EV Teased Again: Reveals 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Feature
HomeAutomobilesMG Windsor EV Teased Again: Reveals 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Feature

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
JSW MG Motor India has released a new teaser for its upcoming MG Windsor. The teaser confirms that the Windsor EV will feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, known as the GrandView Touch Display, mirroring the global version.

The large touchscreen will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, alongside a digital instrument cluster, likely 8.8-inch display. The teaser is also highlighting other design elements such as horizontally positioned AC vents and two-spoke steering wheel with infotainment controls.

The latest teasers for the MG Windsor EV reveal a range of premium features, including a panoramic glass roof and a rear seat that can accommodate three passengers, with 3-point seat belts and adjustable headrests that recline up to 135 degrees. The rear seat also includes a center armrest, and the interior boasts leather upholstery with quilted stitching.

For safety, the MG Windsor EV is like to include a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, parking sensors at both ends, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV |

The MG Windsor EV will come with a range of high-end interior features. It will have a rear seat for three passengers, with three-point seat belts and adjustable headrests that can recline up to 135 degrees. The cabin will include rear air-conditioning vents, a central armrest, ambient lighting, and faux leather seats with elegant honeycomb stitching. The dashboard will feature a large floating touchscreen, with very few physical buttons to maintain a clean, modern design.

The MG Windsor EV will also come with extra safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

Read Also
MG Windsor to Feature Reclining Rear Seats: Launch Imminent
MG recently released a teaser for the upcoming Windsor EV, which is currently undergoing testing in challenging locations such as the high-altitude Chag La and Wari La passes in Ladakh. Additionally, the Windsor EV has demonstrated its capabilities at the Rann of Kutch, showcasing its performance in diverse and tough conditions.

