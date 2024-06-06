Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV to Hit Indian Roads on July 8

Mercedes-Benz EQA |

Mercedes-Benz will grow its electric vehicle lineup in India by launching the EQA, a small electric SUV, on July 8, 2024. The Mercedes-Benz EQA, which is based on the GLA, is the smallest SUV from Mercedes and is positioned below the EQB, which is already available in India.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA stands out with its unique front and rear design, featuring sleek headlamps, a closed-off grille, redesigned bumpers, aero-specific alloy wheels, and an integrated LED tail-light setup. Inside, it’s likely to come with a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, a digital driver display, a touch-sensitive three-spoke steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

When it comes to power, the Mercedes-Benz EQA comes with four different options worldwide: EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. The EQA 250 and 250+ have the same power output of 188bhp and 385Nm of torque. The EQA 300 offers a bit more with 225bhp and 390Nm, while the EQA 350 packs even more punch with 288 bhp and 520Nm. The EQA 250, 300 and 350 all have a 66.5 kWh battery, while the EQA 250+ has a larger 70.5 kWh battery. Depending on the variant, the SUV can travel up to 560 km on a full charge, as per WLTP standards.

In the higher-spec versions of the car, you will find added luxuries such as dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colors, and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include electronic stability control, a comprehensive airbag system, front and rear parking sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Mercedes-Benz EQA will directly rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1 in India.