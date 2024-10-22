Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 |

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest iteration of its performance-focused luxury SUV, the Mercedes-AMG G 63, in India. Combining rugged off-road capabilities with high-end performance and refined luxury, the new AMG G 63 aims to set a new benchmark in premium SUV segment. Priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom, India), this launch underscores Mercedes-Benz’s focus on delivering powerful and exclusive vehicles to cater to India’s growing demand for luxury performance models.

The all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 boasts an impressive 576 bhp, thanks to its advanced Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine. This powerhouse generates 850 Nm of torque, and with the added boost from the integrated starter generator, it delivers exceptional performance. The electrification of the engine, combined with a 48-volt onboard electrical system, enhances efficiency and acceleration.

The AMG G 63 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 240 km/h, limited electronically. For the first time, this model also features Launch Control, further elevating the driving experience for performance enthusiasts.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 retains the iconic G-Class silhouette, now enhanced with distinctive features that highlight its performance pedigree. This includes a newly designed AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvers and stylish stainless-steel inserts. For the first time, the AMG crest is prominently displayed on the hood and in the exterior mirror projections, adding a touch of exclusivity. Customers can also opt for striking 22-inch alloy wheels, along with a variety of bold color choices, allowing for a personalized and sporty look that stands out on the road.

The AMG G 63 is equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and introduces the advanced AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension system, which enhances handling on both rugged terrains and smooth roads. For those seeking personalization, the SUV offers an impressive selection of 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint choices, allowing for extensive customization. The new off-road cockpit is designed for convenience, placing all off-road functions within easy reach for the driver.

Additionally, the G 63 comes with a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. The technology package also includes an upgraded suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), enhancing safety and driving comfort.