 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesMercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

The all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 boasts an impressive 576 bhp, thanks to its advanced Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes-AMG G 63 |

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest iteration of its performance-focused luxury SUV, the Mercedes-AMG G 63, in India. Combining rugged off-road capabilities with high-end performance and refined luxury, the new AMG G 63 aims to set a new benchmark in premium SUV segment. Priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom, India), this launch underscores Mercedes-Benz’s focus on delivering powerful and exclusive vehicles to cater to India’s growing demand for luxury performance models.

Read Also
New Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB Launched in India: Prices Begin at Rs 78.5 Lakh
article-image

The all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 boasts an impressive 576 bhp, thanks to its advanced Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine. This powerhouse generates 850 Nm of torque, and with the added boost from the integrated starter generator, it delivers exceptional performance. The electrification of the engine, combined with a 48-volt onboard electrical system, enhances efficiency and acceleration.

The AMG G 63 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 240 km/h, limited electronically. For the first time, this model also features Launch Control, further elevating the driving experience for performance enthusiasts.

Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-AMG G 63 |

Read Also
Farhan Akhtar Buys Swanky Mercedes Worth Over ₹3 Crore; Check His Impressive Car Collection...
article-image

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 retains the iconic G-Class silhouette, now enhanced with distinctive features that highlight its performance pedigree. This includes a newly designed AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvers and stylish stainless-steel inserts. For the first time, the AMG crest is prominently displayed on the hood and in the exterior mirror projections, adding a touch of exclusivity. Customers can also opt for striking 22-inch alloy wheels, along with a variety of bold color choices, allowing for a personalized and sporty look that stands out on the road.

FPJ Shorts
Qubool Hai's Surbhi Jyoti To Marry Boyfriend Sumit Suri On October 27 In Uttarakhand, To Have 'Eco-Friendly' Rituals
Qubool Hai's Surbhi Jyoti To Marry Boyfriend Sumit Suri On October 27 In Uttarakhand, To Have 'Eco-Friendly' Rituals
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits
TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies; Video Surfaces
TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-AMG G 63 |

The AMG G 63 is equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and introduces the advanced AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension system, which enhances handling on both rugged terrains and smooth roads. For those seeking personalization, the SUV offers an impressive selection of 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint choices, allowing for extensive customization. The new off-road cockpit is designed for convenience, placing all off-road functions within easy reach for the driver.

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore
article-image
Mercedes-AMG G 63

Mercedes-AMG G 63 |

Additionally, the G 63 comes with a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. The technology package also includes an upgraded suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), enhancing safety and driving comfort.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

MG ZS EV Prices Updated: Select Variants Get Price Hike in India

MG ZS EV Prices Updated: Select Variants Get Price Hike in India

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched in India at Rs 94,707: Check Features & Specs

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched in India at Rs 94,707: Check Features & Specs

Volkswagen Virtus Achieves 50,000 Sales Milestone in India

Volkswagen Virtus Achieves 50,000 Sales Milestone in India

The Samurai On Wheels: Kawasaki KLX 230 2024

The Samurai On Wheels: Kawasaki KLX 230 2024