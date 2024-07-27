Massive Recall: Suzuki India Pulls Back 4 Lakh Scooters Including Access, Avenis, Burgman 125

Suzuki Access 125 |

Suzuki Motorcycle India has issued a major recall for nearly 4 lakhs of its 125cc scooter models. This recall impacts the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and Avenis 125, all of which were produced between April 30, 2022, and December 3, 2022. The company is taking this step to address potential issues identified in these models. Owners of these scooters are advised to contact their nearest Suzuki service centers for more information and necessary repairs.

Suzuki Burgman Street |

The recall aims to address a range of issues reported by riders, such as engine stalling, trouble with starting, faulty speedometers, and instances where the engine won’t start. The company’s recall notice provides detailed information about these problems and urges scooter owners to have their vehicles inspected and repaired at authorized Suzuki service centers to ensure safety and reliability.

Suzuki stated in the recall: "The ignition coil was fitted with a high-tension cord that did not meet the required specifications, leading to cracks and breakages from repeated bending caused by engine vibrations. This has resulted in engine stalling and difficulties starting. Furthermore, if a cracked high-tension cord gets exposed to water, it can cause damage to the vehicle's speed sensor and throttle position sensor due to leaked ignition output, which may result in issues with the speed display and starting failures."

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 |

Suzuki Burgman Street and Suzuki Access 125 are equipped with a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.7hp and 10Nm of torque. Suzuki Avenis 125 is equipped with 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing 8.5bhp of power and 10Nm of torque.

Suzuki V-Storm 800DE |

Suzuki Motorcycle India is recalling 67 units of its newly introduced V-Strom 800DE adventure motorcycle. The recall affects bikes made between May 5, 2023, and April 23, 2024, due to a possible problem with the rear tyre. Owners of these motorcycles are advised to contact authorized Suzuki service centers for inspection and necessary repairs to address the issue.