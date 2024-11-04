Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire |

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the nation’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has officially opened bookings for the eagerly awaited fourth-generation Dzire. Available for an initial payment of Rs 11,000, the all new-Dzire, India’s best-selling compact sedan, is set to redefine the segment with its updated design, unique features, and strong value proposition.

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Dzire’s extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India’s favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 Lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that’s not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations. Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cutting-edge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience.”

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire showcases a bold front design featuring LED headlights, DRLs, and a redesigned wide grille with horizontal slats, while the addition of smoked-effect LED tail-lights and refreshed alloy wheels gives it a modern edge. Expected to offer premium features, the interior may include a freestanding 9-inch touchscreen similar to the new Swift’s, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Key amenities likely include wireless charging, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, USB ports in both rows, and rear AC vents. A semi-digital instrument cluster, engine start/stop button, and, for the first time, an electric sunroof rounds out the upgrades, setting the Dzire apart in the sedan segment.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to feature Maruti Suzuki's latest 1.2-litre Z-series engine, a three-cylinder unit expected to generate 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, matching the specifications of the recently launched Swift. Transmission options are anticipated to include both a five-speed manual and an AMT version, offering flexibility for various driving needs. A CNG variant is also expected to join the lineup, although it remains uncertain if it will be available immediately at launch. This expanded range underscores Maruti's focus on delivering efficiency and choice in the compact sedan segment.