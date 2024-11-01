Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki Fronx |

In a remarkable achievement, Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest monthly sales ever in October 2024, with total sales reaching 2,06,434 units. This impressive figure includes 1,63,130 units sold domestically, alongside 10,136 units sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Notably, the company also marked its highest monthly exports, totaling 33,168 units. This strong performance highlights Maruti Suzuki's robust demand across various markets and its continued leadership in the Indian automotive sector.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11

In the mini segment, models like the Alto and S-Presso sold 10,687 units, a decrease from 14,568 units in October 2023. The compact segment, which includes popular models such as the Baleno and Swift, saw sales of 65,948 units, down from 80,662 units last year. Overall, the combined mini and compact segments totaled 76,635 units, a decline from 95,230 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto |

Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicle segment showed strong growth in October 2024, with total sales reaching 70,644 units, compared to 59,147 units in the same month last year. This significant increase reflects the rising popularity of models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara among Indian consumers. For the fiscal year to date, the utility vehicle category has sold 4,14,309 units, up from 3,65,615 units during the same period in the previous year.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 2 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara |

In the van segment, Maruti Suzuki's Eeco recorded sales of 11,653 units in October 2024, a slight decrease from 12,975 units sold in the same month last year. For the fiscal year to date, Eeco's sales total 80,253 units, closely matching last year's figure of 80,694 units. Overall, Maruti Suzuki's total domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 159,591 units in October 2024, down from 168,047 units in October 2023. Cumulatively, the company has sold 1,004,205 passenger vehicles in the current fiscal year, compared to 1,041,154 units during the same period last year.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, reached 1,63,130 units in October 2024, down from 1,71,941 units in the same month last year. Additionally, the company reported sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 10,136 units, a significant increase from 5,325 units in October 2023. This brings the total domestic sales, which encompass passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and OEM sales, to 1,73,266 units for the month, slightly lower than the 1,77,266 units sold in October 2023. In terms of exports, Maruti Suzuki achieved a remarkable total of 33,168 units, up from 21,951 units last year, contributing to total sales of 2,06,434 units for the month.