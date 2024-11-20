Maruti Suzuki Offers Up to Rs 60,000 Discounts on Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto |

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on select models for November, aiming to attract buyers during the year-end season. The Brezza, DZire, WagonR, Swift, and S-Presso are among the models included in the offer, with benefits available across different variants. These discounts come in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate perks, providing significant savings for customers.

Maruti Suzuki is rolling out attractive discounts on its popular models this November, including the Brezza and Dzire, making it an ideal time for buyers to grab a deal. The Brezza, available in both standard and Urbano Edition variants, offers discounts of up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000, respectively. Additional savings of Rs 10,000 are available on manual variants of the standard Brezza, along with corporate benefits worth Rs 15,000, taking the total savings to Rs 30,000. The Urbano Edition offers even greater discounts, reaching up to Rs 32,000. Meanwhile, the Dzire sedan features offers on select automatic variants, with discounts of up to Rs 35,000. However, manual versions have comparatively smaller savings, and CNG variants are excluded from the current offers. These discounts aim to attract buyers as the year-end approaches, making Maruti Suzuki’s lineup even more appealing in a competitive market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Maruti Suzuki

The Wagon R, a consistent favorite in the Indian market, comes with benefits of up to Rs 49,000. Customers purchasing the 1.0-litre petrol variant can avail discounts up to Rs 45,000, while the CNG variant includes offers worth Rs 40,000. These savings are a mix of cash rebates, exchange bonuses, and corporate incentives.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

For the Swift, discounts go as high as Rs 60,000 on selected trims. The top-spec AMT versions, ZXi and ZXi Plus, offer cash discounts of Rs 35,000, while manual variants provide Rs 30,000 off. Mid-level trims, such as VXi, come with benefits of Rs 25,000, in addition to exchange bonuses and corporate discounts of up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 19,000, respectively. Although no official offers are listed for the Swift CNG, some dealerships are providing rebates up to Rs 20,000, adding further appeal to the lineup.

Maruti Suzuki has announced exciting discounts on the S-Presso and Alto K10 hatchbacks this November, with savings of up to Rs 52,100. The S-Presso, available in both petrol and CNG options across manual and AMT variants, features cash discounts of ₹30,000 for the petrol model and Rs 25,000 for the CNG version. Buyers can also avail additional benefits, including exchange bonuses worth Rs 15,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 2,100.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso |

Similarly, the Alto K10 petrol variant is offered with total discounts of up to Rs 52,000, comprising a cash rebate of Rs 35,000, exchange offers of Rs 15,000, and corporate discounts of Rs 2,000. The CNG model provides Rs 25,000 in cash benefits, along with similar exchange and corporate offers.