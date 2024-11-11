2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.79 Lakh – All Details Inside

2025 Maruti Suzuki DZire |

Maruti Suzuki has launched the eagerly awaited 2024 Dzire in India, starting at an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh for the base model, with the top variant priced at Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Just a week after its unveiling, the revamped Dzire has entered the market with both petrol and S-CNG options, aiming to set new standards in the compact sedan segment. With over 27 lakh Dzire units already sold across India, Maruti Suzuki has updated this popular model to offer enhanced style, comfort, and reliability, building on its well-established reputation among Indian customers.

Available in three new colors—Alluring Blue, Gallant Red, and Nutmeg Brown—the Dzire also retains popular hues such as Arctic White and Magma Grey. The car stands out with its segment-first LED Crystal Vision headlamps, offering improved visibility and an added touch of sophistication. Sleek LED daytime running lights enhance the front fascia, while a prominent character line stretches along the side to emphasize its length. At the rear, new 3D Trinity taillights give the Dzire a modern look. Design accents, including a shark-fin antenna, Aero Boot lip spoiler, and two-tone alloy wheels, complete the stylish update, underscoring Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to blending style with practicality in this latest model.

Maruti Suzuki’s new DZire brings a fresh set of features designed to elevate the compact sedan experience. Leading the upgrades is an electric sunroof, which enhances the cabin’s openness, along with a 360-degree HD camera for seamless parking in confined spaces. For tech-savvy drivers, the Dzire introduces Suzuki Connect, allowing real-time tracking and remote control for added convenience.

Inside, the sedan is equipped with a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless charger. Safety is enhanced with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, while comfort is prioritized through amenities like automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, and a rear armrest.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire now offers a refined 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine, available with both a five-speed manual and AMT transmission, delivering 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque for a smooth and efficient drive. For those seeking alternative fuel options, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a CNG variant on select trims, offering 68 bhp and 102 Nm, focusing on optimal fuel economy. The Dzire’s fuel efficiency ratings are strong, with the manual petrol variant reaching 24.79 km/l, the automatic at 25.71 km/l, and the CNG model at an impressive 33.73 km/kg, catering to cost-conscious and eco-friendly drivers alike.

Maruti Suzuki has released the new 2024 Dzire at introductory ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh for the base LXI variant, catering to a broad spectrum of buyers. The mid-level VXI is priced at Rs 7.79 lakh, with options like the VXI AGS at Rs 8.24 lakh and the VXI S-CNG variant at Rs 8.74 lakh. Moving to higher trims, the ZXI is available at ₹8.89 lakh, while the ZXI AGS and ZXI S-CNG are offered at Rs 9.34 lakh and Rs 9.84 lakh respectively. At the top of the lineup, the ZXI+ comes in at Rs 9.69 lakh, with the fully equipped ZXI+ AGS priced at Rs 10.14 lakh.