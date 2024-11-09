 New Maruti Suzuki DZire Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test
New Maruti Suzuki DZire Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

The new Maruti Suzuki DZire has scored a solid 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, achieving 31.24 out of 34.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire |

Maruti Suzuki’s latest DZire model has secured a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, marking a significant achievement as the automaker’s first model to earn this top rating. Set to launch with full pricing details on November 11, the DZire is now open for pre-bookings at Rs 11,000.

The tested model came equipped with safety essentials like six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). It also featured seatbelt reminders for all seats, along with front seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters. Additionally, the DZire meets UN standards for pedestrian protection, underscoring its commitment to comprehensive safety for both occupants and pedestrians.

article-image

The new Maruti Suzuki DZire has scored a solid 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, achieving 31.24 out of 34 in Global NCAP’s safety tests. In the frontal impact evaluation, both driver and passenger enjoyed strong head and neck protection, while knee protection was rated positively. The driver’s chest, however, showed moderate protection. Importantly, the sedan’s bodyshell was found to be stable and capable of bearing additional impact, and the footwell area also maintained its stability, underscoring the vehicle’s structural integrity in crash conditions.

article-image

The Maruti Suzuki DZire earned a 4-star rating for child safety in Global NCAP’s evaluations, scoring 39.20 out of 49 points. During testing, the child seat for a 3-year-old was positioned forward-facing with ISOFIX and a top tether, delivering strong head and chest protection, though neck protection was rated as limited. For an 18-month-old, a rear-facing seat with ISOFIX and a support leg was used, providing full protection by shielding the head in a frontal impact. These findings underscore the DZire’s commitment to enhancing child safety features.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire |

The Maruti Suzuki DZire performed well in side impact testing, providing full protection for child seats designed for both 18-month-old and 3-year-old occupants, with secure installation across all seating positions. However, the sedan missed out on additional points as it lacks the option to disable the front passenger airbag, a key feature when placing a rear-facing child seat in the front. This highlights an opportunity for enhancing child safety options in the DZire’s design.

