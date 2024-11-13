First-Ever Features in the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

2025 Maruti Suzuki DZire |

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the updated fourth-generation Dzire in India, priced from Rs 6.79 lakh for the entry-level LXi to Rs 10.14 lakh for the top-spec ZXi+ variant (ex-showroom). This latest iteration brings a refreshed design, giving the compact sedan a sleeker and more contemporary appearance. Along with the exterior makeover, the new Dzire introduces a set of upgraded features aimed at enhancing user experience, marking a significant leap in the model’s appeal for both urban and suburban buyers.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a stronger safety focus with the latest Dzire, equipping every variant—starting from the entry-level LXi—with 6 airbags as a standard feature. This enhancement ensures that all passengers receive added protection, regardless of the model tier. Additionally, each seat in the Dzire now comes with 3-point seatbelts, further strengthening passenger safety. These updates mark a notable step for Maruti Suzuki in making advanced safety features accessible across its lineup, catering to both new drivers and safety-conscious families.

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with several new features aimed at enhancing convenience and safety. The top-spec ZXi+ variant now includes an electric sunroof, catering to the growing demand for premium features in the segment. Additionally, the model debuts a 360-degree camera system, offering improved visibility and ease of parking, a first for the Dzire. For added comfort, the ZXi variant is equipped with a wireless charging pad, ensuring a seamless driving experience. These upgrades, combined with a refreshed design, make the new Dzire a more tech-savvy and feature-rich option for buyers.

Maruti Suzuki's latest DZire model has achieved a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, becoming the automaker’s first vehicle to attain this prestigious recognition. The tested version of the DZire comes equipped with crucial safety features, including six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). It also includes seatbelt reminders for all passengers, along with front seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters. Furthermore, the DZire complies with UN pedestrian protection standards, reinforcing its focus on safety for both passengers and pedestrians.