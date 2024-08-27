 Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect
Maruti Suzuki eVX will compete with upcoming models like the Hyundai Creta EV and Honda Elevate EV, as well as current rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
(L to R) Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the Concept eVX, Suzuki's first Global Strategic EV at Auto Expo 2023, India | Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that its inaugural all-electric vehicle for the Indian market, the eVX, will make its production debut in January 2025. The eVX was initially introduced as a concept early in 2023, followed by a more refined version showcased at the Japan Mobility Show later that year, indicating its near-final design.  This announcement marks a significant step in Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the electric vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its new eVX company’s first all-electric vehicle, will be unveiled in production form at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in Delhi. Following its debut in India, the eVX will first launch in Europe before arriving in the Indian market in early 2025.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is anticipated to be around 4.3 meters long, 1.8 meters wide, and 1.6 meters tall, based on its concept model. This all-electric SUV will be built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform and is expected to feature a 60kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 550 kilometers. Production of the eVX will take place at Maruti Suzuki’s newly acquired Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant in India, ensuring that the SUV will be manufactured locally for the Indian market.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX has been undergoing thorough testing both in India and internationally, as the company prepares for a global launch. While the concept versions of the SUV showcased a sleek, futuristic design with distinctive Y-shaped front lighting, recent test mules suggest a shift to more conventional headlamp designs. Inside, the eVX is expected to feature a modern twin-screen setup on the dashboard, along with vertically oriented air vents and a rotary gear selector on the center console, based on the latest images of test vehicles.

Positioned in the mid-size electric SUV segment, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will compete with upcoming models like the Hyundai Creta EV and Honda Elevate EV, as well as current rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV.

