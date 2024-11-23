Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Design Previewed in Official Teaser Sketches

Mahindra XEV 9e Sketch |

Mahindra has teased the design of its upcoming born-electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, ahead of their official unveiling. Built of the INGLO platform, these SUVs embody Mahindra’s ‘Heartcore Design’ philosophy, which focuses on creating an emotional connection with customers through futuristic aesthetics.

The XEV 9e features a coupe-SUV silhouette with vertical headlamps and a connected LED light bar, showcasing a sophisticated yet dynamic design. Meanwhile, the BE 6e, designed as a performance-oriented SUV, flaunts sharp aerodynamic lines, horizontally stacked projector lamps, and C-shaped DRLs. Both models aim to highlight Mahindra's commitment to innovative electric mobility.

Mahindra BE 6e_Sketch |

Mahindra's XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs are packed with futuristic designs and premium features. Both models feature a closed grille, flush door handles, bold character lines, and flared wheel arches, with 18-inch alloy wheels. The BE 6e distinguishes itself with a bonnet scoop and a glowing BE logo, while the XEV 9e flaunts an illuminated infinity logo. Though the rear designs remain unrevealed, connected LED taillights are anticipated.

Mahindra BE 6e_Interior Sketch |

The BE 6e’s interior highlights a driver-centric layout with dual displays, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a prominent gear lever. Teasers reveal features like a panoramic glass roof, pillar-mounted headrests, and drive modes. The XEV 9e is expected to include a triple-screen setup, touch-based controls, and a two-spoke illuminated steering wheel. Both SUVs promise premium upholstery, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and practical elements like electric parking brakes and storage-equipped armrests. Safety offerings are likely to include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, ensuring a secure and tech-savvy driving experience.

Mahindra BE 6e_Interior Sketch |

Mahindra’s electric SUVs will come equipped with two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery options—59kWh and 79kWh. Supporting 175kW DC fast charging, these batteries can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. The SUVs will feature an innovative three-in-one powertrain system that combines the motor, inverter, and transmission into a single unit. Power output for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants will range between 228bhp and 282bhp, while the BE 6e is likely to offer both RWD and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations for enhanced versatility.