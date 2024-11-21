Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Mahindra Thar SUV | Twitter

Mahindra’s Thar SUV has crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in India since its launch in October 2020. As of last month, the total sales have reached 2.07 lakh units, which includes the newly introduced Thar Roxx variant.

In the period from April to October 2024, Mahindra sold 42,726 Thar units, reflecting a 19.6% year-on-year growth compared to 35,723 units sold in the same months of 2023. This performance accounts for 65% of the total sales for the Thar in FY2024, which stood at 65,246 units. The introduction of the Thar Roxx has been a key factor in driving demand, offering more versatility and appealing to a broader customer base.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar offers a variety of engine and transmission combinations across its 4x2 and 4x4 variants. The 4x2 model comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, available with a six-speed manual transmission. The 4x4 variants are offered with two engine choices: a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine producing 150bhp and 300Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The 4x4 variants also provide the option of both six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. For enhanced off-road capability, these models are equipped with a manual-shift transfer case and, in select variants, a manual-locking differential.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar offers a range of features designed for both comfort and convenience. It is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering-mounted controls for easy operation. The SUV also features halogen headlights with LED DRLs, cruise control, removable roof panels, and electrically adjustable air conditioning for enhanced comfort. On the safety front, the Thar comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, and a front seat belt reminder, ensuring a secure driving experience.

Recently, The Mahindra Thar Roxx has earned a prestigious 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP’s latest crash tests, reflecting its commitment to safety. Recently evaluated under stringent testing, the SUV excelled with a 31.09 out of 32 score for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child safety.