Kia Tasman Unveiled: The Next-Gen Pickup Truck with Advanced Safety Features

Kia Tasman |

Kia has introduced its first pickup truck, the Tasman, following several months of anticipation. Set to debut in South Korea in the first half of 2025, this new model will later reach markets including Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The Tasman will be available in both single and double cab configurations, with three distinct variants: Base, X-Line, and the rugged X-Pro designed for off-road enthusiasts.

Read Also Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence

The Tasman showcases a sturdy, boxy design that emphasizes functionality. Its front-end features vertical headlights surrounded by C-shaped daytime running lights, which are cleverly integrated into the cladding above the front wheel arches. A larger tiger nose grille, a hallmark of Kia vehicles, dominates the front, paired with a substantial bumper that enhances its bold presence. At the rear, the pickup is equipped with C-shaped taillights, rounding out its robust and distinctive look.

Kia Tasman |

The Kia Tasman pickup truck is designed with practicality and comfort in mind, offering four distinct cargo bed configurations: Single Decker, Double Decker, Sports Bar, and Ladder Rack. This flexibility enables users to customize the vehicle for various tasks, with a maximum payload capacity of 1,195 kg in 2WD mode and a towing capability of 3,500 kg.

Kia Tasman |

Inside, the Tasman boasts a modern dashboard featuring a panoramic display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a matching infotainment screen, along with an additional five-inch display for easy access to vital information. The dashboard is accented with a honeycomb pattern that also functions as AC vent openings, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. The center console includes a large folding table and dual wireless charging pads, while an optional eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system elevates the in-cabin entertainment experience, making the Tasman a strong contender in the pickup market.

Kia Tasman |

The Kia Tasman is equipped with two powerful engine options, catering to different driving preferences. Buyers can choose between a 2.5-litre petrol engine that generates 277 bhp and 421 Nm of torque or a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 207 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. The petrol variant is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel offers both an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual option, depending on the region.