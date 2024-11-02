India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings

Safety should be a top consideration when purchasing a vehicle, as it not only ensures driver and passenger protection but can also lead to lower insurance costs and higher resale values. This article will provide a detailed overview of India’s top 5 safest cars, including their pricing and key features, helping consumers make a well-informed decision when choosing their next car.

Read Also Top 5 Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh in India

Hyundai Verna |

Hyundai Verna

Launched in India last year, the new Verna has quickly made a name for itself with a remarkable 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The sedan excelled in safety tests, scoring 42 points for child occupant safety and 28.18 points for adult occupant protection. Standard safety features include six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC), although select variants are equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which offers approximately 17 Level 2 safety functions.

The Hyundai Verna comes with two engine options: a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine generating 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, and a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 158bhp and 253Nm. Pricing for this stylish sedan starts at around Rs 11 lakh and can go up to Rs 17.42 lakh, depending on the variant.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus |

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus is a well-regarded compact sedan in India, recognized for its strong safety credentials with a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. In the 2023 safety evaluations, the car earned scores of 42 out of 49 for child occupant safety and 29.71 out of 34 for adult occupant protection.

Equipped with an extensive range of safety features, the Virtus includes electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, multi-collision brakes, high-speed alerts, a rear parking camera with sensors, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and up to six airbags. Buyers can choose between a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant for optimal performance. The ex-showroom price of the Virtus ranges from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh, making it a compelling option in its segment.

Read Also Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh

Tata Nexon |

Tata Nexon

With its impressive 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, the Tata Nexon is recognized as one of the safest vehicles in India. It scored 44.52 out of 49 points for child safety and 32.22 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection in recent crash tests.

To ensure passenger safety, the Nexon comes equipped with a robust suite of features, including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Additionally, it offers conveniences such as a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and automatic headlamps that include rain-sensing wipers.

Under the hood, buyers can choose between a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 113bhp and 260Nm, or 118bhp and 170Nm, respectively. The pricing for the Nexon starts at around Rs 8 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.50 lakh, with all figures reflecting ex-showroom costs.

Tata Harrier | File

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier, which was launched last year, has gained recognition for its impressive safety features, earning a 5-star overall safety rating from Global NCAP. With a remarkable score of 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety and 33.05 out of 34 for adult protection, the SUV stands out in terms of passenger safety. It also achieved a perfect score in the first Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Under the hood, the Harrier is equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Safety technologies include up to seven airbags, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) featuring 17 functions, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, cruise control, driver attention alert, and hill descent control. The starting price for the Tata Harrier is Rs 14.99 lakh, reaching as high as Rs 25.89 lakh, both ex-showrooms.

Mahindra Scorpio N |

Mahindra Scorpio N

Renowned for its appealing design and strong performance, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has established itself as a standout in the SUV market of India. Safety is a key feature, with the vehicle earning a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection (29.25 out of 34) and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection (28.93 out of 49) from Global NCAP.

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes equipped with a range of safety technologies, including up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control, and front and rear cameras. Customers can choose between a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with options for both 6- and 7-seater configurations. The SUV is priced between Rs 13.85 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive offering in its segment.