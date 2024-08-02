 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launches in India with Rs 71.82 Lakh Price Tag
The Indian Roadmaster Elite features a powerful 1890cc V-Twin ‘Thunderstroke’ engine paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Indian Roadmaster Elite |

Indian Motorcycle has launched the Roadmaster Elite in India, carrying a price tag of Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it one of the priciest motorcycles on the Indian market. The Roadmaster Elite is a special edition, with only 350 units available globally, ensuring its status are rare and exclusive luxury bike.

The 2024 Roadmaster Elite by Indian Motorcycle showcases a custom-inspired tri-tone Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme, excluding high-end sophistication and menacing blacked-out styling. Designed for touring, it combines upscale fit-and-finish with touring capabilities.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite features a powerful 1890cc V-Twin ‘Thunderstroke’ engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle offers premium audio with 12-speaker system, strategically placed in the fairing and touring trunk. Riders can enjoy a 7-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth Connectivity and Apple CarPlay, flanked by traditional speedometer and rev counter gauges.

On the suspension front, the Roadmaster Elite includes a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc. With a large 20.8-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle has a considerable kerb weight of 403 kg.

Indian Roadmaster Elite

Indian Roadmaster Elite |

Mr. Lalit Sharma, Managing Director of Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., remarked, "The Roadmaster Elite represents the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity in the motorcycle industry. We are excited to introduce this remarkable model to India, providing our customers with the opportunity to own a piece of motorcycling history. Its advanced technology, timeless elegance, and modern performance make it an essential addition for any serious motorcycle collector."

As an esteemed American motorcycle brand, Indian Motorcycle offers a select range in India, including the Scout, Chieftain, Springfield, and Chief models. The Roadmaster Elite is a highlight, promising to turn heads with its striking appearance and exclusive design.

