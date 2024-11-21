Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV: Specs, Features, and First Look

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV |

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the Ioniq 9, a luxurious three-row electric SUV that showcases advanced EV technology and spacious design. The launch event was hosted at the iconic Goldstein House in Los Angeles. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 joins the successful Ioniq lineup, following the award-winning Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. With plans to offer 23 EV models by 2030, Hyundai aims to strengthen its leadership in the electric vehicle market.

Currently, the Ioniq 5 is the only model available in India, priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). While Hyundai has not confirmed the launch of the Ioniq 9 in India, its arrival is anticipated, following the strategy of introducing flagship models like the Kia EV9 in the market. With plans to offer 23 EVs globally by 2030, Hyundai continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable mobility.

Hyundai's flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, features a 110.3kWh battery and offers two variants: Long-Range and Performance. The Long-Range model is available in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options. The RWD variant delivers 215bhp and 350Nm, achieving 0-100km/h in 9.4 seconds, while the AWD version, with an additional 94bhp front motor, cuts the time to 6.7 seconds. The Performance AWD trim, equipped with dual 215bhp motors, sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds. The SUV supports 400V and 800V charging, taking just 24 minutes to go from 10% to 80% battery with a 350kW charger. It also includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, enabling it to power external devices.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 stands out with its sleek ‘Aerosthetic’ design and advanced aerodynamic features. The streamlined roofline ensures a low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd when equipped with digital side mirrors, close to the Tesla Model X at 0.24 Cd and the Mercedes EQS SUV at 0.26 Cd. Its front fascia features Parametric Pixel LED lights and a refined lower grille, enhancing its futuristic appeal. Standard offerings include full LED combination lamps and 19-inch wheels, with 20-inch and 21-inch options available for added customization.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 provides impressive space and flexibility with both six- and seven-seat configurations. The second and third rows offer ample legroom of 2,050mm and headroom of 1,899mm, while the captain's chairs in the second row can rotate when the vehicle is stationary. The first two rows are also equipped with a massaging feature for added comfort. For convenience, the Universal Island 2.0 console can slide up to 190mm, offering additional storage space of 12.6 litres in the lower tray and 5.6 litres in the upper tray.

The Ioniq 9 offers a boot capacity of 620 litres, which expands to 1,323 litres when the third row is folded. The front trunk provides 52 litres of space in AWD versions and 88 litres in RWD variants. Other features include an optional 14-speaker Bose sound system, roof-mounted air vents, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and USB-C charging ports in all three rows.