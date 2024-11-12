Hyundai Motor India Unveils Q2 and H1 FY25 Financial Performance

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25. The company’s Board of Directors approved both the standalone and consolidated results, reflecting the brand’s performance during the period.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported its financial performance for the first half of FY 2024-25, with total revenue from operations amounting to Rs 3,46,046.18 million. This marks a slight decline of 1.92% compared to Rs 3,52,832.02 million in the same period last year. Despite this decrease in revenue, the company saw an increase in its EBITDA margin, which rose to 13.14% from 12.58% year-on-year. HMIL sold 3,83,994 units of passenger vehicles, including 2,99,094 units in the domestic market, driven by strong demand for its SUV models. The export volume stood at 84,900 units. The company's profit before tax (PBT) for the period was Rs 38,532.29 million, down from Rs 40,205.15 million last year, while net profit (PAT) stood at Rs 28,651.21 million, slightly lower than Rs 29,576.50 million in H1 FY2023-24. Despite a reduction in volumes, Hyundai maintained a healthy PAT margin of 8.2%.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported its financial performance for Q2 of FY 2024-25, with revenue from operations standing at Rs 1,72,603.84 million. This marks a 7.50% decline compared to Rs 1,86,596.91 million in Q2 of the previous year. The company's EBITDA margin also saw a slight decrease, falling to 12.78% from 13.08% year-on-year. During the quarter, HMIL sold a total of 1,91,939 passenger vehicles, including 1,49,639 units in the domestic market, driven by strong demand for its SUV models. Exports accounted for 42,300 units. Despite the drop in revenue, the company maintained a reasonable profit before tax (PBT) of INR 18,498.46 million, down from Rs 22,320.36 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit (PAT) for Q2 stood at Rs 13,754.69 million, a decrease from Rs 16,284.64 million in Q2 FY2023-24. The decline in both PBT and PAT was attributed to weaker market sentiments and geopolitical factors impacting the industry.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director said, “Despite the sluggish market conditions, we have successfully maintained profitability in H1 FY 2024-25, largely due to our proactive and continuous cost control measures. Further, we will be launching the CRETA EV for mass market in the coming months and we expect it will be a game changer in the EV market.”.