Hyundai Foundation's 'Samarth Para-Sports Programme' Welcomes 20 New Para Athletes |

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has signed on 20 para-athletes for a three-year period as part of its ‘Samartha Para-Sports Programme’. This initiative, launched in partnership with the GoSports Foundation, falls under Hyundai Motor India Limited’s larger ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ effort.

The programme is designed to provide comprehensive support to para-athletes, including financial assistance, sports science expertise, access to assistive devices, and soft skills development. Additionally, the athletes will receive mentorship from renowned coaches and experts. The goal of the initiative is to support both emerging and elite para-athletes across eight key sports categories, promoting excellence in sports.

The program has selected talented athletes in eight key sports categories: Para-Athletics, Para-Swimming, Para-Badminton, Wheelchair Tennis, Para-Archery, Para-Rowing, Para-Canoeing, and Para-Cycling. Among the chosen athletes, there are 15 emerging para-athletes (aged 13 and above) and 5 elite para-athletes (aged 16 and above) from across India.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to fostering a world where each individual can contribute meaningfully. The Samarth Para-Sports Programme aligns with our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and aims to foster an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. By supporting Para-athletes, our endeavor is to showcase their incredible talent on a world stage and give them a chance to pursue their passions. My best wishes to the GoSports Foundation and all the selected 20 para-athletes. I am sure these athletes will inspire countless others with their courage and determination and make India proud."

Ms. Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO, GoSports Foundation said, “GoSports foundation has been a pioneer who has institutionalized support to para-athletes and we are looking forward to creating a larger change with Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s Samarth Para Sports Programme. We aim to establish a platform for young and talented para-athletes to thrive and reach the pinnacle of para-sports, Paralympics. We are confident that with the right suppor and approach, we will be able to make India a great sporting nation."