Honda to enter mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment, unviels H'ness-CB350

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) will enter the mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment in India.

Accordingly, the company unveiled 'H'ness - CB350', which will be launched later in October.

The new offering will be the third BS-VI model from the company's 'BigWing' portfolio which is the exclusive premium bike vertical. It is expected to be riced around Rs 1.90 lakh.

"At the heart of 'H'ness - CB350' is the big powerful 350 cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology," the company said in a statement.

"It delivers a category leading max torque of '30 Nm@3000 rpm' which make it an easy going versatile motorcycle be it for daily city commute or longer weekend rides."

Additionally, the bike sports full 'LED Setup' at the front and back-end for extra visibility with dual disc brakes, dual channel ABS and a 15 litre fuel tank amongst other features.

The company's 'CB' brand has a long history starting from CB92 in 1952.