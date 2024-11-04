Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect

New Honda Amaze Teaser |

Honda Cars India Ltd has unveiled a teaser for the highly anticipated 2025 Honda Amaze, creating buzz among automotive fans as the global launch approaches. This new-generation sedan is set to introduce significant advancements in both design and technology, enhancing its competitive edge in the compact sedan market. As excitement builds, many are keen to see how the 2025 Amaze will perform against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

Commenting on the teaser release, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The Honda Amaze has always been a special product for us and our customers in India. As a pioneer in premium styling for entry sedans, the Honda Amaze has always set the standard for design and sophistication in its segment. With the 3rd generation, we are excited to take this to the next level, offering our modern Indian customers an enhanced premium package like never before.”

Read Also Honda Announces Recall of 90,000 Cars in India Over Fuel Pump Problem

Honda has provided a sneak peek of the upcoming 2025 Amaze, sparking interest with a teaser that highlights its refreshed front-end styling. Set to incorporate design cues from the popular Honda City, the new Amaze is expected to feature a broad grille with the Honda badge at its center, complemented by a more dynamic front bumper and sharp creases on the bonnet that lend an athletic edge. The teaser image also suggests that the headlamp design will echo the look of Honda's Elevate SUV, indicating a more premium and contemporary appearance for the compact sedan.

Read Also Honda Amaze Receives 2-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

Reports from recent sightings of the test model also reveal additional features such as a shark-fin antenna, smoked taillamps, and a reverse camera. Inside, the new Amaze is expected to accommodate rear-seat passengers with three headrests, while the overall wheelbase will be slightly shorter than that of the City and Elevate, favoring agility for urban driving. Currently, the Amaze has a 2,470mm wheelbase, positioning it as an ideal choice for those seeking both style and practicality in a city-friendly package.

Read Also Honda City And Elevate Models Now Equipped With Upgraded Safety Features!

The 2025 Honda Amaze is likely to retain its trusted powertrain setup, continuing with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Generating a power output of 90 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, this engine will offer two transmission choices: a smooth CVT automatic and a five-speed manual gearbox.