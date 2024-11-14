High-Performance KTM Motorcycles, up to 1390cc, Now Available in India |

KTM has significantly expanded its lineup in India, launching 10 globally recognized motorcycles across four unique segments. This bold move underscores the deepening alliance between KTM and Bajaj Auto Limited, aiming to deliver a more comprehensive KTM experience to Indian riders. With this expansion, KTM brings a wider range of high-performance models to the Indian market.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R |

Featuring a diverse range of high-performance motorcycles tailored to various riding styles. Leading the "Naked" category are the KTM 1390 Super Duke R and KTM 890 Duke R, designed for those who crave raw power. In the "Adventure" segment, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and KTM 890 Adventure R cater to cross-country enthusiasts. The "Enduro" category sees the addition of the KTM 350 EXC-F, appealing to off-road aficionados, while the "Motocross" lineup offers serious racers the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F, along with youth-oriented models like the KTM 85 SX, KTM 65 SX, and KTM 50 SX for young competitive riders.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S |

With prices starting at Rs. 4.75 lakh for the KTM 50 SX and going up to Rs. 22.96 lakh for the KTM 1390 Super Duke R (ex-showroom Delhi). Other highlights include the KTM 890 Duke R at Rs. 14.50 lakh, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S at Rs. 22.74 lakh, and the KTM 350 EXC-F at Rs. 12.96 lakh. These bikes will be available in new KTM flagship stores launching in seven cities, beginning with Bangalore and Pune, as KTM and Bajaj Auto further expand their footprint in the Indian high-performance motorcycle market.

KTM 890 Duke R |

Discussing the launch, Gottfried Neumeister, Co-CEO of KTM AG, stated, “Today marks another milestone in the partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto as we introduce 10 internationally acclaimed motorcycles across multiple segments, bringing Indian motorcyclists closer to the world of premium, READY TO RACE bikes that KTM is known for. Each model embodies KTM's spirit of Adventure, precision, and unmatched engineering. This moment is pivotal in meeting the rising demand for high-performance bikes and nurturing a vibrant community of biking enthusiasts in India.”

KTM 450 SX F |

Addressing the event, Manik Nangia, President Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., stated, “Bajaj Auto’s partnership with KTM has always been driven by a shared vision to bring world-class motorcycling experiences to India. Today’s unveiling of the global KTM range in India marks a bold new chapter in our journey. We’re not only expanding our range but also enhancing our service and experience standards with flagship stores in key cities. These motorcycles embody the spirit of performance, precision, and adventure that KTM is celebrated for, and with our commitment to Motorsports & a premium customer experience, we are fully driven to deliver the quality our customers expect.”